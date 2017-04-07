Fergie and Josh Duhamel Swear by This Power Smoothie for All-Day Energy

Walk into Fergie and Josh Duhamel's kitchen in the morning and you'll most certainly hear the blender going. The actor says that he and the "Life Goes On" singer always get powered up for their days with their favorite nutrient-rich smoothie.

"We drink green goo," Duhamel tells Health. OK—it's not exactly "goo." The beverage is a recipe from L.A.-based nutritionist Kimberly Snyder. She calls it the Glowing Green Smoothie. "But we call it green goo at our house," says Duhamel.

"Kimberly introduced me to it on the set of the third Transformers movie. It's spinach, kale, celery, apple, banana, pear—we've literally made it every day for the past seven years and it's just like energy in a glass," he says. (To get the recipe, scroll down.)

The couple's three-year-old son, Axl Jack, sips the smoothie too. "It used to take a little coaxing, but it's become a great way to make sure he gets enough greens," Duhamel says. Fergie, who drank it through her pregnancy for a morning boost, has previously said the nutrient-rich blend is "like a buzz."

RELATED: 26 Juice and Smoothie Recipes

Fergie and Duhamel's healthy habits may sync up in the kitchen, but not so much in the gym. "We actually really like doing our own thing at the gym—but man, she has got some amazing secret formula that works," Duhamel says. "When she gets focused—like if she wants to get in shape for a specific event or something—give her just a few days and boom, she's done. I don't know how she does it. She's got it figured out."

Duhamel's solo routine goes like this: "I usually take some kind of a class, or I'm working out with my personal trainer," he says. (Both Duhamel and Fergie work out with Don "DB" Brooks, of Don-a-Matrix Training.) "It just makes it easier. If I have somebody leading me and pushing me, I'll do it. If I just go to the gym alone, I do a couple arm curls and call it a day."

Where you will find the couple sweating as a duo? "Hiking, that's our thing. We get outside together," says Duhamel, who has partnered with Claritin for the company's Be An Outsider campaign. (Post a photo of your favorite outdoor moment using the hashtags #BeAnOutsider and #claritin by June 30 and Claritin will make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.)

"There are so many benefits associated with being outdoors. It reduces stress, improves your mood," he adds. "We make sure to spend at least 20, 30, 40 minutes, ideally an hour, outside. It's so, so good for you."

Still need convincing to spend more time in nature? Check out these five (scientific!) reasons being outside is good for you.

Glowing Green Smoothie

7 cups chopped spinach (about a medium bunch)

6 cups chopped romaine lettuce (about 1 small head)

2 cups cold filtered water

1½ cups chopped celery (about 2 medium stalks)

1 medium apple, cored and coarsely chopped

1 medium pear, cored and coarsely chopped

1 medium banana, peeled and cut in thirds

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup minced fresh cilantro (optional)

½ cup minced fresh parsley (optional)

1. Combine the spinach, romaine, and water in a blender and begin processing on low. Gradually move to higher speeds and blend until smooth.

2. Add the celery, apple, pear, and the cilantro and parsley if using. Lastly, add the banana, lemon juice, ice, and blend until smooth.

3. Serve right away (16 ounces is a good portion) or refrigerate, covered, for up to 3 days. You can also freeze portions in glass containers and thaw out the night before for a refreshing morning pick-me-up.