Dig Into a Kale Salad from Hugh Jackman’s Go-To Lunch Spot

Hugh Jackman may not be following his 6,000 calories-a-day Wolverine diet anymore, but it looks like he’s still eating to stay in superhero shape.

The X-Men star stopped by N.Y.C. restaurant The Little Beet for a hearty, low-carb lunch on Monday — and Tuesday! The midtown Manhattan restaurant is across the street from Radio City Music Hall, where Jackman has been rehearsing to host Sunday’s Tony Awards.

Wearing a bike helmet, black T-shirt, sunglasses and a backpack, Jackman told employees he loved the food and happily snapped photos with customers and staff — and even with Little Beet chef Franklin Becker.

Courtesy Little Beet

So, what favorite foods brought the actor back to the restaurant two days in a row? On Monday, he picked grilled chicken with charred broccoli, a lentil salad and a kale salad. And on Tuesday, Jackman stuck with the grilled chicken and charred broccoli, but paired them with quinoa salad and roasted sweet potatoes instead.

Courtesy Little Beet

Courtesy Little Beet

Becker shared the recipe for his kale salad with PEOPLE. The dish pops with pickled currants, a generous helping of Pecorino cheese and a bright, tart dressing made from vinegar, olive oil, lemon juice and lemon oil.

Make it for a guilt-free lunch or, better yet, for your Tony’s viewing party. Christening it with a punny name based on a Broadway play: up to you.

Kale Salad

Serves 4

5 tbsp. currants

1 tsp. white balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. lemon oil

2½ cups baby kale

Black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

½ cup grated Pecorino cheese

5 tbsp. pumpkin seeds

Lemon dressing (recipe below)

1. To pickle currants, place in small bowl of vinegar and lemon oil. Let sit for a minimum of 30 minutes.

2. Season kale with salt and pepper. Add half of the currants, Pecorino and pumpkin seeds and toss gently. Add dressing and toss again. Sprinkle remaining Pecorino, currants and pumpkin seeds on top.

Lemon Dressing

2 tbsp. lemon juice

2 tbsp. white balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp. lemon oil

¼ cup olive oil

Black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

Mix lemon juice and vinegar together with a whisk or stick blender. Add lemon oil and olive oil slowly until fully incorporated and mixture thickens. Season to taste with salt and pepper.