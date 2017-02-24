Demi Lovato’s New Documentary Takes a Swipe at Mental Illness Stigmas

Demi Lovato is at it again, whittling away the stigmas surrounding mental illness with her new documentary, Beyond Silence.

The 24-year-old singer/songwriter, who has struggled with bipolar disorder and addiction, has long been a crusader for mental health awareness. Now she is taking her advocacy to the next level, by giving a voice to others: “Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to openly share my story with so many people, but it’s not just my story that deserves to be heard," she explained in a press release.

Lovato served as the executive producer of Beyond Silence, which shines a spotlight on three people who have chosen to speak out about their mental illnesses (from depression and anxiety to bipolar disorder and schizophrenia). And that has made all the difference, they say.

You can check out the film's trailer here:

Today we are premiering Beyond Silence, a #BeVocalSpeakUp documentary that shows how the power of one voice can inspire and help so many others. We follow three different people –Jeff, Lauren and Lloyd – whose lives have changed by speaking up for mental health. Watch the documentary at BeVocalSpeakUp.com and help us spread the word! A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

RELATED: 19 Natural Remedies for Anxiety

Lauren is one of the people featured in the documentary. An activist attorney and co-founder of a nonprofit, she landed on the Forbes 30 under 30 list in January of 2013. But nobody knew how she was suffering on the inside. "I had a growing career and was respected in my field, but I stayed silent," she says in the film. “Throughout my life, I, like so many others, wasn’t comfortable showing my imperfections."

Lauren's turning point came when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder last year. She finally got the help she needed, and reached out to her support network. “I realized that I can help others simply by speaking up," she says.

You can watch the entire 30-minute film online at BeVocalSpeakUp.com.