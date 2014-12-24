How Demi Lovato Conquers Everyday Negativity

âThere are always going to be highs and lows, heartbreaks and victories and everything in between. Though some days can be a struggle, itâs important to do something every day that motivates you. Hereâs how I beat back negativity."



RELATED: 9 Ways to Silence Your Inner Critic

Start with the hard stuff

I begin my day doing things Iâm most anxious about. It makes me feel empowered as the day goes on.

Meditate

Itâs easy to get into a busy routine with no time to catch our breath. This is not healthy for our bodies, and it takes the joy out of everything. When youâre too wrapped up, pause and take 10 deep breaths.

RELATED: Get Really Inspired

Give thanks

Good health is something all the riches in the world canât buy. Our body is our temple. Go for a run or do a yoga class and remember to feel grateful.

Let go of resentment

AngerÂ is so toxic that you end up hurting yourself. Write it all down on a piece of paper and burn it.â

RELATED: 13 Ways to Beat Stress in 15 Minutes or Less

Adapted from Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year ($15, amazon.com),Â by singer and songwriter Demi Lovato.