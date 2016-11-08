The Trick That Helps Constance Wu Get Through Long Runs

Candace Wu, 34, is truly a fresh force in Hollywood. On ABC's show Fresh Off the Boat (which is loosely inspired by chef Eddie Huang's book of the same name) the actress plays Jessica Huang, a mother of three who encourages her Taiwanese-American family to remember their heritage. We had the chance to speak to Wu about how she stays confident, the importance of eating with intention, and the famous woman who inspires her.

My parents taught me as a kid...

"That I need to stop caring so much about what other people think. That's the one thing I probably remember the most."

My favorite part of the show is...

"I love being part of an Asian-American family on a television show that kids across America can see."

I am trying not to...

"Spend too much time on a screen. It's important to connect back to real-life things that bring you meaning, like going out in nature or talking to your best friend from high school."

My eating philosophy is...

"Understanding the difference between pleasure choices and stress choices. One piece of chocolate is pleasure. Ten pieces of chocolate is stress."

My weakness is...

"Kettle chips. But I don't think they're really awful, because they're real—potatoes, oil and salt."

Women are...

"The greatest, mostly untapped resource in the world. Seeing images of women doing amazing things—in athletics, entertainment, politics or literature—implies things for young girls about what they can achieve."

A total hero is...

"A total hero is Michelle Obama. She's uncompromisingly herself. She's smart, she's funny, she's capable, she's passionate. And she and Barack have raised two wonderful daughters."

My healthiest habit is...

"Running. When I'm not working, I run, like, six miles a day. I listen to old Broadway musicals, like The Sound of Music or A Chorus Line. If I'm doing a longer run, I'll listen to a podcast. There's a podcast about puns I like called Punk Assed. It's pretty funny!"