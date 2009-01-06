CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta: The Next Surgeon General?



TUESDAY, Jan. 6, 2009 (Health.com) â CNNâs chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, MD, is a neurosurgeon, journalist, and war correspondent. Will political appointee be the next job on his resume? It looks like that may be the case.

President-elect Barack Obama has reportedly offered Dr. Gupta the job of U.S. Surgeon General, a position more often associated with a somber demeanor than a telegenic smile. But Dr. Gupta is more than just a talking head. A neurosurgeon who operated on five people (including a two year old) while covering the war in Iraq in 2003, he has the academic credentials to match his journalistic skills.

Dr. Gupta is on staff at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, and regularly performs brain surgery at Emory University Hospital and at Grady Memorial Hospital. He's not a complete stranger to politics eitherâhe was a White House fellow in 1997 and a special adviser to Hillary Clinton when she was First Lady.

Dr. Gupta apparently met with Obama back in November in Chicago to discuss the position. Since learning that Dr. Gupta was being considered for surgeon general, âCNN has made sure that his on-air reporting has been on health and wellness matters and not on health-care policy or any matters involving the new administration," according to a statement released by the media network on Tuesday.

He is also the author of Chasing Life: New Discoveries in the Search for Immortality to Help You Age Less Today.

