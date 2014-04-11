Behind the Scenes: Christina Hendricks Tells Us Her Secret to Being Healthy and Happy

With her vibrant hair and stunning green eyes, Christina Hendricks—our May cover star—is best known for her role as sexy office-manager-turned-partner Joan Harris on Mad Men. While her on-screen persona is bold and glamorous, the real-life Christina Hendricks is much more down to earth.

In this video, she tells us about her surprisingly DIY approach to life. She doesn't rely on a personal trainer to maintain her famous hourglass figure. Instead, she uses the elliptical and free weights and mixes it up with Bar Method—just like us! And her best secret for a healthy lifestyle has nothing to do with food or exercise. She says, "Be kind to yourself and to others around you because if you can stay stress-free, you'll stay happy."

To learn more about Christina, watch this from her Health cover shoot:

