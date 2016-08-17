Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Stretch Marks (Again) on Snapchat

While Chrissy Teigen’s Snapchat account usually showcases the most glamorous parts of her life (double dates with Kim and Kanye, mouthwatering meals, envy-inducing outfits), she doesn’t shy away from sharing super-relatable moments as well.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old model snapped a photo of her post-pregnancy stretch marks that any mom (or any woman with ample thighs, for that matter) can relate to. Teigen's caption: "[laughing crying emoji] lol my thighs have tributaries".

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, gave birth to their adorable daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, in April. But her candid social media activity is nothing new: The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has shared makeup-free selfies, pictures of herself breastfeeding baby Luna, and a behind-the-scenes look at her get-glam routine. This also isn't the first time she's opened up about stretch marks, which she lovingly referred to as her "stretchies" in an Instagram post last spring.

We love how body-positive Teigen is, especially since she’s part of an industry notorious for covering up imperfections. Hopefully the model’s honest social media habits will help more women appreciate their own beauty, "stretchies" and all.