Channing Tatum's Ab Advice Is Only Half-Right

If you’re looking to get into killer shape, who better to go to for advice than Magic Mike himself, Channing Tatum? The actor, who is about to hit the big screen on July 1st in Magic Mike XXL, recently shared a bit of health advice in his Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit.

When asked about his tips and tricks for staying in shape, he responded: "If you eat it and it makes you happy you probably shouldn't have it. And if you do it and it sucks you're probably doing the right thing. But you can't have one with out the other. A lot of people just work out and don't actually diet and they wonder why they aren't getting the results they want, and some people do the exact opposite and wonder the same thing. I really think you have to do both."

Tatum is dead-on about the importance of both eating right and working out—though, says Craig Primack, MD, an obesity specialist at the Scottsdale Weight Loss Center in Arizona, you actually need to focus even more on the diet part of the equation. “Weight loss is 80 percent diet, 20 percent exercise," he says.

But we’re not at all sold on Tatum's claim that diet-friendly food has to "suck." (How can that be true when you can make buttermilk mashed potatoes with only 125 calories per serving?)

But then again, maybe we just have different tastes. Later in the AMA, he describes one of his favorite snacks—a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with a twist:

"Bread, white. Peanut butter, not crunchy, creamy. Grape jelly, double portion, more than you think should actually fit on a piece of white bread. Bread. And then some Cheetos shoved in there, and then you're good to go."

Additional reporting by Jessica Brown.