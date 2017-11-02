These Are the Leggings Celebs Are Obsessed With

Gym goers and couch potatoes alike love leggings, and celebs are no exception. Celebrity fashionistas like Kourtney Kardashian and Gigi Hadid seem to practically live in spandex, and given how easy it is to slip on a pair to run to the gym or grocery store, we can understand why. Here, we rounded up the most-loved celebrity leggings that are cute enough to take you from yoga class to happy hour in no time.
To buy: P.E Nation Time Out Legging; $140 on revolve.com
The famously fit Kardashian sister loves documenting her workouts on Instagram and Snapchat, and her gym style is as impeccable as her red carpet looks. Of the many leggings Kardashian has been spotted in, we're particularly obsessed with the vibrant PE Nation leggings she showed off on Instagram last summer. Although the exact pair Kardashian wore are now sold out, this red, white, and blue pair has a similar colorblock design, and the poly blend stretch fit means they're as comfy as they are cute.
3 of 6Getty Images/Amazon
Taylor Swift
To buy: Alo Yoga Women's Moto Legging; $75 on amazon.com
Alo Yoga is a favorite among many celebs, and Swift has been spotted leaving the gym in these cool-girl moto leggings. This pair is tight enough to smooth everything out, but still stretchy enough for an intense workout. The faux-leather paneling will seamlessly take you from barre class to happy hour.
Advertisement
4 of 6Getty Images/Amazon
Kourtney Kardashian
To buy: SKINS Women's Ry400 Recovery Long Tights; $75 on amazon.com
Kourtney Kardashian took basic black leggings up a notch when she was photographed wearing this contoured pair from SKINS. Designed to help sore muscles recover, these tights are great for off-days after an intense workout.
Advertisement
5 of 6Getty Images/Amazon
Gigi Hadid
To buy: New Balance Women's Accelerate Tights; $20 on amazon.com
Gigi Hadid is another model who rocks the leggings and oversized T-shirt look, and she's been photographed in these statement-making New Balance tights. Beyond looking stylish, they also conveniently feature an ankle zip and inner storage pocket.
Leave it to Kendall Jenner to make basic black leggings look high-fashion. These Beyond Yoga pants (similar to the ones Jenner was spotted in) will stay up no matter how intense your workout, and the on-trend mesh panels will add some serious style to your yoga class.