These Are the Beauty Products Celebs Love for Long Flights

Celebrities may have access to regular facials and professional makeup artists in their daily lives, but they also tend to travel quite a bit—and no one is immune to the dehydrating conditions in airplanes. To combat dry, sensitive skin (and ensure they still look paparazzi-ready when they disembark), stars have mastered the art of the in-flight beauty routine. Below, we rounded up the products celebs like Victoria Beckham, Mindy Kaling, Kourtney Kardashian, and more swear by. Some A-listers keep their routines minimal, while others squeeze as much they can carry into their bags, but all of their picks will help you achieve glowy, refreshed skin—even after hours in super-dry airplane air.
Chrissy Teigen
The model and cookbook author famously Instagrammed herself wearing a sheet mask mid-flight (the hilarious caption: "Scaring children"). The mask Teigen wore in the snap was the much-loved SK-II Facial Treatment Mask ($17 each; sephora.com), which hydrates and moisturizes with a powerful blend of vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. In another Instagram post, Teigen shared more of her travel favorites, including Eyeko Mascara Off Eye Makeup Remover Wipes ($9; birchbox.com) and Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Extra Strength Daily Peel ($88 for 35 treatments; sephora.com). After the two-step peel, she allows her skin to soak up moisture with a few La Mer essentials, including Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream ($85; nordstrom.com) and The Eye Concentrate ($205; nordstrom.com).
Mindy Kaling
The beauty bag in Mindy Kaling's carry-on features products that ensure her complexion stays clear and radiant, even after hours in the sky. In a 2015 post on her Instagram page, the actress revealed that she uses Dermalogica Precleanse Oil ($45;dermstore.com),which hydrates skin while simultaneously removing makeup and oil, and Elta MD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($33; dermstore.com)to protect skin from UV rays. As a final step, Kaling applies Neocurtis Lumiere Riche Bio-Restorative Eye Balm ($108; dermstore.com), a must for soothing puffy, dark undereye circles after a long flight.
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr told Well + Good she often travels with products from her skincare line Kora Organics. Her must-haves for looking fresh after stepping off the plane? Noni Glow Face Balm ($38; sephora.com), which she says is as the perfect moisturizer, Balancing Rose Mist ($34; sephora.com), and Vitamin Enhanced Lip Balm ($19; net-a-porter.com) to prevent chapped lips during the flight.
Victoria Beckham
According to Into the Gloss, Victoria Beckham has mastered an in-flight mini-facial routine that helps her step off the plane with clear, radiant skin. Her two-part system is simple (albeit a bit pricey), and starts out with the Sarah Chapman Skinesis Stem Cell Collagen Activator ($490; net-a-porter.com).This collagen-boosting serum contains four powdered stem cells and works to fight signs of aging. Next, Backham completes her DIY facial with a product from her own collaboration with Estée Lauder, the Morning Aura Illuminating Crème ($95; sephora.com), which acts as both a moisturizer and illuminating primer.
Hannah Bronfman
When fitness guru Hannah Bronfman shared her five-step airplane beauty routine on Snapchat recently, we were quick toscreenshot and stock up. The HBFit founder's skin is super bright and glowy, so we knew her recommendations would be spot-on. Bronfman revealed that she uses Everyone Hand Sanitizer in Coconut and Lemon ($17;amazon.com) and Consonant Life Come Clean Wipes ($25; amazon.com)to disinfect when boarding the plane. She also loves Linne Botanicals Refresh Face Mist ($36;shopspring.com), which contains aloe vera juice to cool skin while locking in moisture. Next up: Embryolisse Hydra-Masque ($35; dermstore.com), the perfect alternative to a mid-flight sheet mask, since it discreetly sinks into skin as soon as it’s applied. As a final step, she applies Drunk Elephant Lippe ($18; sephora.com)to keep lips hydrated in dry plane air.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
For her travel beauty routine, Huntington-Whiteley focuses on packing just enough products to keep skin clear and clean for arrival. Her rose-themed go-tos: Chantecaille Rose de Mai Cream ($210;nordstrom.com),a gel-cream moisturizer to enhance radiance, while BY TERRY Baume de Rose ($60;birchbox.com) soothes lips.For a refreshing facial spray, she favors the tried-and-true rosewater mist Santa Maria Novella Acqua di Rose ($35; aedes.com).
Kourtney Kardashian
Kardashian detailed her skincare must-haves in a recent post on her website. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star travels with Anderson Lilley Sicilian Tangerine Beach Butter Body Cream ($24; andersonlilley.com) to keep her entire body moisturized and supple, and also brings along a Philips Sonicare Diamondclean Rechargeable Toothbrush, Qi ($180; amazon.com), Tongue Sweeper ($12;amazon.com), JASON Sea Fresh All-Natural Tooth Gel Deep Sea Spearmint ($6, amazon.com), and Dr. Tung’s Smart Floss ($5;thrivemarket.com). Finally, Kardashian won’t board the plane without a few products to keep her mane intact, including Fatboy Perfect Putty ($20; amazon.com) for texture, Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam ($28;sephora.com), and Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Styling Crème ($20;amazon.com) tofinish off her look and keep strands smooth.
Khloe Kardashian
According to a post on her website, the jet-setting KUWTK star's number-one travel beauty tip is to stay hydrated.But in addition to drinking plenty of H2O, she swears by a rosewater spray to lock in moisture. Our pick: the travel-sized Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herb and Rosewater ($7; amazon.com).Other must-haves include Aquaphor Healing Ointment ($4;target.com)to fight dryness on lips, heels, and hands, and tarte Pack Your Bags 911 Undereye Rescue Patches ($35 for 4;amazon.com)for a soothing—and vegan!—undereye fix. Kardashian also applies all-purpose eye cream to combat puffiness and fine lines.