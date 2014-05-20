Celebrities with Multiple Sclerosis

There is no cure for multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease in which the immune system attacks the nerves. The condition is also difficult to predict: Some people with MS have trouble walking or talking, while others have milder symptoms that flare and subside.



MS is difficult no matter who you are, and celebrities face additional challenges of keeping up public appearance and being up front with fans, along with sometimes demanding schedules and stressful working conditions—both known triggers for MS flare-ups.



Here are 10 people who have spoken out about living with MS, and how they cope with it.