7 Celebrities on the Best Health and Beauty Advice From Their Moms

Celebrities are always offering up tips on looking good and feeling healthy. But where do they come up with some of their best wellness secrets? They learned them from their moms, of course! In honor of Mother's Day, we rounded up seven female stars who've shared the beauty and health knowhow their moms taught them. From what to drink to skincare products that work to the importance of a sex-positive mindset, here's what they picked up while growing up.

Kate Hudson and her mom, Goldie Hawn

In an interview with Allure in May 2013, Hudson, now pregnant with her third child, says mom Goldie Hawen modeled healthy eating habits and nursed a serious love of green juice. "She was always healthy and active and drinking something green," says Hudson.

Jessica Alba and her mom, Catherine Jensen

"Wash my face every night,” Alba told InStyle in 2015, when asked the best beauty advice picked up from her mother. “Have a good skincare regimen. I think that's probably the number one good tip. Oh, and always wear sunscreen."

Shailene Woodley and her mom, Lori Woodley

"I've learned so much from my mother,” she told Allure. “She's 49 and has never dyed her hair, never worried about wrinkles, never felt self-conscious about having her womanly body. And I took all of that to heart. I don't think there is any better lesson than that."

Tamera Mowry and her mom, Darlene Mowry

“The most important tip my mom taught us for good health is to drink lots of water,” she told Clean Plates in April 2017. “Water keeps metabolism going, keeps your skin clear, and helps keep your digestive system on track.”

Tracee Ellis Ross on her mom, Diana Ross

Tracee credits her healthy attitude toward sex to her mom's openness and comfort with her own sexuality. "My mom is a sexy woman—that is part of her persona—and that is a delicious thing that has never felt scary to me," she told Glamour in January 2018. "Recently I learned this wonderful term, sex-positive, and that is the way I feel."

Jessica Chastain and her mom, Jerri Hastey

"The most important lesson was to wash my face at night,” she told Allure. “But that's something I forget to do all the time."

Lupita Nyong’o and her mom, Dorothy Nyong'o

“I come from a loving, supportive family, and my mother taught me that there are more valuable ways to achieve beauty than just through your external features," she told Glamour in November 2014. “She was focused on compassion and respect, and those are the things that ended up translating to me as beauty. Beautiful people have many advantages, but so do friendly people.... I think beauty is an expression of love.”