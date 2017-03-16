This Curvy Model Proves Every Body Is a Runner's Body

There's no such thing as "a runner's body." That's the message Candice Huffine is hoping to spread with a recent post on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the Vogue Italia cover model posted a photo of herself sitting on the floor in her workout gear, with her T-shirt tucked into her sports bra so we can see her belly rolls. In the caption, Huffine—who is training for the Boston Marathon next month—talks about the ridiculous notion that a person's appearance has a direct correlation with her fitness level.

She begins by quoting a journal entry that she wrote exactly 12 months earlier: "'My stomach can jiggle and roll up when I sit for all of eternity, but if I can be healthy and strong and finish this race, then I'm complete.'" She then points out how far she has come in her training since then: "A year later and I'm in the best shape of my life and look, tummy still has rolls and I feel unstopabble."

Huffine wants running to be seen as a body-positive activity—not a sport that only athletes with a certain physique can enjoy. "There's no perfect body," she says. "The one you have right now is amazing. Let it lead you to perfect days, finish lines, happy times, and fun."

Last week, the model posted a photo of herself pounding the pavement in the snow. "I'm running the legendary Boston marathon and proving to MYSELF just how strong I really am," she wrote.

The takeaway? If there's a boxing gym, dance class, or running group you've been wanting to join, just go for it. Maybe you're worried you don't fit in, or you're not fit enough—but once you start working, those feel-good endorphins will make you so glad you gave it a shot. As Huffine put it, "your unique and wonderful body can do ANYTHING!"