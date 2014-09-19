Butts Are Trending? Nope, They've Always Been a Thing

At first glance, it may seem like butts are having a moment. Last night, Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea released their new video for "Booty," making it the third and final song of the summer celebrating the view from the back. (After Meaghan Trainor's "All About That Bass" and Nicki Minaj's racier "Anaconda," of course.)

In response to the theme, the New York Times proclaimed, "The rear is fast becoming the erogenous zone of choice in America" not long after Vogue asserted, "the big booty has officially become ubiquitous."

Officially, huh?

Here's why we find this, well, silly: For athletic women (or, you know, normal women of every color who do not regularly appear on a runway), having a toned, even voluptuous behind has always been a thing. (And definitely not something to be exercised into oblivion, as Vogue also suggested.)

If anything, these songs are just welcome additions to the gym playlist we all made years ago. So on that note, if you're also looking for ways to mix up or add to your lower-half routine we've got some moves that can help:

