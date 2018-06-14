Busy Philipps Gets Real About Body Image: 'I'm Gonna Wear This Wrinkly Skin With a Lot of Pride'

If you follow actress Busy Philipps on Instagram (and if you don't, you're missing out), you know how addictive and entertaining her feed is, in part thanks to her incredible openness. From panic attacks and parenting snafus to sugar cravings and shooting garlic up her nose, Philipps' always-hilarious Instagram Stories make you feel like you're following your funniest, coolest friend who also happens to be really, really famous.

In the July/August issue of Health (on newsstands tomorrow, June 15), we asked the queen of Instagram to weigh in on some of the topics she doesn't discuss as often with her 1 million followers. One complicated subject, she tells us, is her own body confidence. "I get so angry that I’m always hard on myself, and the things that I fundamentally hold to be true as a feminist somehow do not apply to me," Philipps says. "This is me being very honest, because I would love to tell you, like, 'Oh my God, I love my body, and I’m so happy all the time with the way I look.' But...I don’t."

Here, Philipps gets real about how she copes with negative self-talk, scale anxiety, and carb cravings. (Read the full interview for even more from everyone's favorite social media star.)

On her favorite body part

"I love my moles—which took a little bit longer for me to kind of embrace. When I was on Dawson’s Creek, the makeup artists had been told that they were to cover up all my moles. And it was such a moment of reckoning for me as a young actress—of 'Oh wait, my uniqueness is not wanted here? You don’t want me to look like me?' It was really horrible."

On dealing with negative thoughts

"Well, I really hate what I call 'my ruined stomach' from [giving birth to] my two daughters.... I’m so unbelievably lucky. I’ve had so many friends who have gone through fertility issues and have struggled to carry their own children—and here I am pregnant right away both times, with two beautiful, healthy kids. And so what that they ruined my lower stomach?! Like, I’ll live, you know? I’m gonna wear this wrinkly skin with a lot of pride."

On listening to her body

"If I had a really super-hard workout, I eat a brown rice bowl. Because if I don’t listen to what my body needs, I end up making a bad decision later. Listening to your body is key. So sometimes that means eating a piece of bread—you’re gonna be fine. Get some carbs in there, you’re gonna be OK!"

On ditching the scale

"I stopped weighing myself almost two years ago, because I noticed that it was giving me anxiety and really affecting my mood.... If you are somebody who wants to make a life change and that scale gets you the motivation of, like, 'Yes, I got down two pounds this week!' I for sure get that. But for me, just being stable in my body has helped me a lot."