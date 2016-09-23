Britney Spears Is Leading a Spin Class in Vegas for Charity

Britney Spears may be known for her legendary dance moves, but the singer is taking on a new sport—and it’s for a really good cause.

Spears has announced that she will be hosting an indoor cycling charity event next month at XCYCLE in Las Vegas; 25 lucky fans will get a chance to spin with her, to a playlist the pop star designed herself (naturally).

Nabbing one of those coveted bikes will take more than superfan status though: Participants have to purchase one of three sponsorship packages, which range from $10,000 to $50,000.

All proceeds from the event will go to help kids who are fighting cancer. "Doing this charity ride with my friends at XCYCLE is a rewarding and fun way to raise money for Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, an amazing organization that supports children and their families in need," Spears said in a statement, according to People.

This isn’t the first time Spears has led an exercise class for her fans. The singer frequently shares routines she's choreographed with aspiring young dancers on Instagram. If her spin class is anything like those upbeat videos, her fellow cyclists are in for a treat.