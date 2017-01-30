6 Times Britney Spears Flashed Her Abs and Made Us Want to Work Out ASAP

Britney Spears took to Twitter last week to proudly flaunt her insane abs with a picture captioned: “First selfie in a while.” In the photo, she has her t-shirt rolled up and her sweatpants rolled down to reveal her totally toned torso. Incredibly, the pop star's rocking body doesn't look much different than it did when she debuted her “…Baby One More Time” video in the late 90s. Nineteen years (and two kids!) later, she's still wowing us with her chiseled core. Keep scrolling for more of the memorable times those famously sexy abs inspired us to "Work, B*tch."

First selfie in a while 😜 pic.twitter.com/hgChixOatd — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 25, 2017

Spears has been performing her Britney: Piece of Me show in Las Vegas since 2013, and it's clear Sin City has treated her well. At the Billboard Music Awards in Vegas last spring, Spears rocked nothing but a red bikini and bejeweled chains onstage, and then slipped into this sparkly blue halter showcasing her award-worthy core.

Spears posted the shot below to her Instagram account just three days ago. Can you say obliques?

🐯🐯🐯 photo by @denisetruscello A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

RELATED: 24 Fat-Burning Ab Exercises (No Crunches!)

While putting with her son Jayden and niece, Lexie, last year, the pop star opted out of a traditional collared ensemble and wore a sexy crop top and running shorts on the links instead. We don’t know what we want more: Brit’s A+ core or Lexie's shades.

On the green today with these munchkins 💚 #SundayFunday A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 20, 2016 at 4:33pm PDT

The pop star's solid middle takes hard work—and she isn't afraid to admit it. Spears posted this clip of her workout last week, in which she cranked out bicep curls with a barbell, followed by weighted squats, all to Fergie’s “Fergalicious.” Anyone else inspired to be up in the gym just working on your fitness right now?

🐯 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

Then there was this tummy-baring number she wore at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in October...

I loved performing at @iHeartRadio festival & I’m so happy it’s airing on @TheCW tonight 😍 Tune in at 8/7c!! #iHeartOnCW A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 7, 2016 at 10:01am PDT

Because if anyone can wear an outfit made exclusively from sequins, leather, and feathers, it’s Spears. That's all.