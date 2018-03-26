Blake Lively Just Shared the Most Relatable Photo for Anyone With Sugar Cravings

Everyone has a vice. For Blake Lively, it’s cupcakes. More specifically, a dozen of them from LA-based Sprinkles Cupcakes. On Sunday night, the actress took to Instagram to share her craving quandary.

“Why can’t I quit you?” she wrote, captioning a photo of herself eyeing the brand’s chocolate marshmallow cupcake.

“Why can’t I quit you?” A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Mar 25, 2018 at 5:41pm PDT

Lucky for Lively, she got her answer. Shortly after her photo was published, Sprinkles reposted it and replied with the hashtag, “#becauseLOVE.”

Lively’s love affair with Sprinkles has been ongoing for years. In October 2016, Sprinkles chef and founder Candace Nelson published her book, The Sprinkles Baking Book: 100 Secret Recipes from Candace’s Kitchen. Among the many desserts is Lively’s S’more Cupcakes, a charitable collaboration between Lively and Nelson.

If Blake is looking for a few relatively low-cal cupcake recipes, she should try whipping up one (or all) of these seven guilt-free options.

RELATED: 6 Great Things That Happen When You Quit Sugar

But if she’s really hoping to kick her sugar cravings, we recommend waiting 10 minutes. By pressing pause and tuning into your body, you can more easily determine whether you’re actually hungry. Research also suggests that if you visualize eating the food you want, it can help you eat less of that particular food.

At the end of the day, however, Lively shouldn’t deny herself. This will only intensify the craving. So, now that that’s settled...Blake, do you have any leftovers?