Is Renewing Your Vows a Good Idea?

Crazy in love. Drunk in love. Or maybe just plain in love with love: Jay Z and Beyoncé recently renewed their wedding vows in Paris, People reported.

Good for them. After all, it’s been an allegedly tumultuous year for the pair, who despite coming off a wildly successful joint world tour, have had to ward off rumor after nasty rumor that their marriage is on shaky ground. (The low point: That elevator dust-up heard 'round the world this past May.) So, it would seem, the two have apparently decided to close the book on this rocky chapter. "They did have major problems," a source told People. "But they worked it out and they've renewed their vows."

Got that, TMZ? Things are ***Flawless in The House of Carter.

Though we want to believe they'll keep a ring on it, it's important to note that an "I Do-Over" is no quick fix, explains Scott Holzman, PhD, a Maryland-based licensed clinical psychologist. It’s what happens after the warm fuzziness of the public re-commitment that counts. “Renewing your vows is all well and good, but unless you’re willing to put the work into a relationship, it’s probably destined to fail."

“You cannot bypass the work that it takes for a marriage to succeed," he adds. Amen to that.

Celebrity marriages come and go, but we hope Bey and Jay will avoid the mistakes of other couples that still dissolved, even after their own re-commitment ceremonies. Here are six pairs that suffered the renewal curse, splitting soon after. Plus, one vow-happy couple still going strong.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

These two had a number of repeat performances, including one time atop the observation deck of the Eiffel Tower and another at Disneyland (complete with prince and princess costumes), before calling it quits earlier this year.

Heidi Klum and Seal

"The Body" and her British singer beau solidified their love around May 10th of each year since they wed in 2005. But after seven years of marriage, they split in 2012.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Though the basketball player staged a surprise renewal ceremony for their first anniversary back in 2010, it wasn't enough to get them through the rougher times: his drug problems allegedly led to their split. Khloe filed for divorce late last year, but Odom is apparently refusing to sign the papers.

Madonna and Guy Ritchie

According to the Daily Mail, The Queen of Pop flew her Kabbalah teacher out to London to re-marry her then-husband Guy Ritchie in August 2008. By November of that year, they were in divorce court.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Note: if you feel the need to share your renewal ceremony with another couple, that probably spells trouble. Lopez and Anthony re-tied the knot in a joint ceremony back in 2008, alongside baseball star Carlos Beltran and his wife Jessica. While the Beltrans are still blessedly together, the Anthony divorce was finalized this summer, three years after their split.

Kate and Jon Gosselin

One year after the Gosselins' second ceremony in 2008, the couple separated. The newly-single mom of eight would tell the Today Show shortly after: “You know, I go back very often to our vow renewal in Hawaii. I think very often of it, and in that moment, I meant those vows.” The romantic in all of us would like to believe that was true—even if the mercurial Kate did seem to spend much of the marriage ripping her husband a new one.

And finally, the vow-a-holics who lasted...

Let’s hope the second (and third, and fourth) time remains the charm for Matt Damon and his wife of eight years, Luciana, who renewed their vows in a lavish ceremony in 2013. The pair met at a bar in Miami in 2002; Damon credits his "civilian" wife for not falling victim to the trappings of the traditional celebrity marriage storyline.

