Our 10 Favorite Items from Beyoncé's New Athletic Line Ivy Park

Beyonce's Ivy Park athleisure line officially launches today.
OK ladies, now letâs get in formation because BeyoncÃ©âs new athletic line, Ivy Park, officially launched in stores and online today. (Note: We're feeling ALL the feels over here!) Named in part for her daughter Blue Ivy, the rest of the brandâs moniker comes from a childhood memory of early morning runs in the, yep, park with her dad. (Aww!)
"I remember wanting to stop, but I would push myself to keep going," the Grammy award-winning singer says in the voice-over for the collectionâs promo video. "It taught me discipline.â
Clearly it also taught her how to run the worldâand Ivy Park, a joint venture between the singer and Arcadia Group Chairman Sir Phillip Green, is sure to cement her spot atop the thrown. The 200-piece collection, with prices ranging from $22 to $200 plus, is part true fitness apparel with breathable, sweat-wicking, reflective, and waterproof properties; and part athleisure wear. And, yes, it is all kinds of fire.
âI was so specific about the things I feel I need in a garment as a curvy woman, and just as a woman in general, so you feel safe and covered but also sexy,â Queen Bey explained in an interview in Elleâs May issue. âEverything lifts and sucks in your waist and enhances the female form.â
So whether you are looking for leggings with a back zippered pocket to stash essentials while on the run, cute crop tops to show off those sculpted abs of yours, or curve-hugging body suits because, well, you got it like that, BeyoncÃ© has got you covered. (You can get in on her fitness goods at Topshop, Nordstrom, and Net-a-Porter). The one thing not included, that banging body of hers; sorry ladies, you are going to have to work for that.
We carefully sifted through all things Ivy Park, and finally narrowed it down to 10 of our favorites. Now, get ready to slay!
04 Corded Sweat ($70; nordstrom.com)
Ivy Park
Biker Color Block Capri ($75; nordstrom.com)
Ivy Park
Logo BodysuitÂ ($50; topshop.com)Â
Ivy Park
Reflective Linear Print Wrap Back Jacket ($220; nordstrom.com)
Ivy Park
Linear Print V Waist Ankle Legging ($70; topshop.com)
Ivy Park
Logo Mesh Longline Crew Neck Tee ($58; nordstrom.com)
Ivy Park
Logo Peach Sweat Long Sleeve ($48; nordstrom.com)Â
Ivy Park
Seamless Crop Crew Neck Tee ($35; nordstrom.com)
Ivy Park
Seamless Racer Bra ($36; nordstrom.com)
Ivy Park
Allover Mesh V-Neck Vest ($35; topshop.com)
Ivy Park