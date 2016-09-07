6 Snapchatters to Follow for Daily Fitspo

These fitness stars are sure to give you an extra boost of workout motivation.
Celebrities aren't the only ones offering us a peek into their daily lives via Snapchat. Plenty of our favorite fitness gurus are jumping on the trend, serving up snap-sized doses of motivation. Catching real-time glimpses of your fit idols' healthy habits and sweaty routines could be just the inspiration you need to stick to your goals. Here are eight accounts worth following.
1
Most likely to give you FOMO
@lindseyvonnski
Lindsey Vonn makes us want to stop what we're doing and move to the mountains ASAP. Follow along as she hits the slopes, crushes it at the gym, and gets social at events. But what we love to see most of all are the hilarious and loveable things she does in her spare time, like goofing around with her Instagram-famous dogs.
RELATED: Lindsey Vonn's Lower Body Blaster
2
Best workout buddies
@KarenaKatrina
The Tone It Up girls, Karena Scott and Katrina Dawn, show off the totally enviable ways they spend their days. Think hours exercising and hanging out at the beach, followed by quality time in the kitchen whipping up healthy meals to refuel. These two will inspire you to grab your bestie and head to the gym, stat.
3
Friendliest fitspiration
@blogilates
The lovely and cheerful Cassey Ho gives us a glimpse into her popular fitness brand, Blogilates, one snap at a time. The creator of POP Pilates and PIIT28 shows us what life is like for a modern fitness guru. (Hint: It involves traveling to gorgeous places to lead workouts.) She supplies plenty of exercise motivation in her snaps, but if you're craving more, check out some of her fit tips and workouts on Health.com.
4
Prettiest workout scenery
@Beachyogagirl
Kerri Verna is a fitness instructor who teaches a popular yoga class in West Palm Beach. Along with snaps of ridiculously gorgeous views from her beachside classes, she also offers up daily bits of wisdom and insight on the value of self-care.
5
Funniest fit girl
@EmilySkyeFit
Australian beauty Emily Skye of the Emily Skye F.I.T. program uses her Snapchat account to post healthy meals, awesome workouts, and plenty of funny videos. Plus, there's nothing like a pic of her ah-mazing abs for an extra nudge to hit the gym. Emily's snaps are all about keeping it real: She doesn't shy away from sharing her mishaps, or start-to-finish beauty routines.
6
Coolest lifestyle
@HannahBGood
Hannah Bronfman, founder of HBFit, does it all. Aside from running her popular fitness site, she's an exercise fiend by day and professional DJ by night. Follow Bronfman behind the scenes of HBFit and inside her crazy, cool life. You'll get a peek at her healthy eats, workout routines, and recovery rituals (like acupuncture).