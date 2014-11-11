10 Celebrities Whose Hair We Want to Steal

A good hair day is usually hard to come by, but not for these leading ladies. Here are some of Health staffer’s biggest Hollywood hair crushes and why we want their locks.

Connie Britton

"She has amazing texture and shine and I like that she's almost 50 and still working the sexy mane. You know there's a Tumblr and a Twitter account devoted to her hair, right?"

– Jeannie Kim, Executive Deputy Editor

Amal Clooney

"She always has these effortless-yet-luxurious waves—and her hair always looks so healthy and fresh. Also, I love how she wore her hair down and flowy for her wedding (she's my wedding hair inspiration!)"

– Leslie Barrie, Staff Writer

Jessica Chastain

"I love the Hollywood elegance of Jessica Chastain's hair. It's such a classy look."

– Catherine Di Benedetto, Contributing Features Editor

Blake Lively

"She has those gorgeous cascading blonde waves that always look so soft and effortless."

– Beth Lipton, Food Director

Solange Knowles

"My natural hair crush is Solange Knowles. Her hair is her accessory, and she treats it as such. I appreciate her ability to be a curly chameleon, going from her afro to poetic justice braids. She's got the boho chic look on lock."

– Priscilla Ward, Editorial Intern, Fitness

Taylor Swift

"I'm so jealous of Taylor Swift's "wob" (wavy bob). It's the perfect look to signal that she isn't a teen idol anymore. It is sophisticated but still fun and flirty without looking like a 'mom cut.'"

– Carolyn Cakir, Editorial Intern

Kate Middleton

"The Duchess of Cambridge has the tresses dreams are made of: Impossibly shiny, bouncy, and thick. Hopefully the Royal Babies get her hair genes."

– Susan Rinkunas, Senior Editor, Health.com

Jennifer Lawrence

"It takes a very confident person to rock the pixie cut—and an ever braver person to grow it back out. J.Law did both—and every awkward stage in between—with ease. Seriously, what can't she pull off? She looked chic with the pixie, and I'm especially loving her current chin-length crop. The slightly disheveled look matches her effortlessly cool personality perfectly."

– Holly Dawsey, Associate Beauty Editor

Helen Mirren

"I love how Helen Mirren isn't afraid to rock her natural white hue. It shows that she's confident in her looks and owning her age."

– Chelsea Burns, Beauty Assistant

Keri Russell

"My celebrity hair crush has (and will always be) Keri Russell! Short, long, curly, or straight—she has the most gorgeous hair and somehow it always look effortless. Her hair suits her so well and really fits her cool, low-key vibe. And don’t get me started on her style."

– Caitlin Eadie, Assistant Manager of Public Relations

