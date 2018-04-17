This Broadway Star Just Got Real About Beauty Standards and What It Really Takes to Be ‘Camera Ready’

A cast member from the Mean Girls musical breaks it down.

Blake Bakkila
April 17, 2018

Ever scrolled through celebrity selfies and thought to yourself, I wish I could look that good without any effort? Yep, us too. But one Broadway star wants people to know that it actually takes a lot of work to appear so effortlessly attractive. 

Barrett Wilbert Weed, who plays Janis Sarkisian in the Mean Girls musical, took to social media on Monday, posting a selfie in full makeup and warning that she was about to get “very real."

RELATED: This Beauty Blogger Shared a Nude Selfie to Spread a Message About Eating Disorders

It was one respondent's comment from a previous post—”you are so pretty and you don’t even try”—that set her off. Weed broke down all the effort involved in looking "camera ready," as she put it, in a Broadway show.

"I appreciate the compliment [but] the comment was on a picture where I had absolutely tried," she revealed.

“I like how I look without makeup but I had to train myself to think that,” she captioned the photo. “I’ve struggled with acne since I was maybe 11? 12? As long as I can remember? i have scars, uneven skin, and these weird green veins around my eyes that I really wish weren’t there. And because I move my face for a living, I have lines all over my forehead. But it’s my face. That’s how it looks.”

Very real post coming up. Feel free to scroll on by... Someone commented on one of my photos “you are so pretty and you don’t even try” and while BELIEVE ME I appreciate the compliment, the comment was on a picture where I had absolutely tried. Hard. We are doing a ton of press and a ton of “on camera” stuff for mean girls right now. Including recording our album. Videographers were in the studio with us all day, documenting us building an album. Which is awesome. It also meant we had to be “camera ready” today which is an interesting term in and of itself. I don’t want to lie about how I look. I like how I look without makeup but I had to train myself to think that. I’ve struggled with acne since I was maybe 11? 12? As long as I can remember? i have scars, uneven skin, and these weird green veins around my eyes that I really wish weren’t there. And because I move my face for a living, I have lines all over my forehead. But it’s my face. That’s how it looks. And my face in its natural state, whatever it is, is just fine. ...for these press events such as: opening, photoshoots, interviews WITH photoshoots, our album recording, and more to be revealed this week, I have had my makeup professionally done by a gaggle of talented makeup artists. I pay genius women to come to my home and put makeup on me. Including @meganlanoux ❤️today. I’m still coming to terms with how I feel about spending a ton of what may or may not be tax deductible money out of my own pocket on literally having my face painted in order to be “camera ready” while the lovely boys in our show have to...idk bathe? To be presentable? But it’s my choice. And it’s my money. And it’s my face. And individual eyelashes make me look like I’ve slept more than I have. So, I’m into them for now. More often than not, I am wishing I wasn’t wearing makeup. Makeup is not the price you pay for existing in the world and being female. A naked face is presentable and beautiful. An imperfect real face is a great thing. I like my face with all its pockmarks and scars and “wtf is that?”s because I only get one and I don’t wanna waste time covering it up or hating it. But I am going to wash all this junk off it now.

A post shared by Barrett Wilbert Weed (@barrettweed) on

When it comes to events like photo shoots or album recordings, Weed came clean that she uses experts to get her dolled up. “I pay genius women to come to my home and put makeup on me,” she continued in the post.

“Makeup is not the price you pay for existing in the world and being female,” she said. “A naked face is presentable and beautiful. An imperfect real face is a great thing. I like my face with all its pockmarks and scars and ‘wtf is that?’s because I only get one and I don’t wanna waste time covering it up or hating it. But I am going to wash all this junk off it now.”

RELATED: How to Help a Friend With an Eating Disorder

And Weed showed us the way. In her Instagram story, she posted a series of photos before, during, and after her makeup removal. Her secret? Slathering coconut oil on her face to melt all the cosmetics away.

“Much better!” a bare-faced (and relieved) Weed said in the video.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up