Ayesha Curry on Career and Family: "It’s Hard to Balance the Two"

Ayesha Curry is hosting a new Food Network show, Ayesha's Homemade, and just released a cookbook, The Seasoned Life ($27, amazon.com). The mom of two recently spoke to Health about pursuing her passion (for every career yes, there was a no—but each no would "fuel my fire," she says) and enjoying family time with NBA star Stephen Curry and their daughters.

On her new book, The Seasoned Life

"It's a triple entendre. Obviously, food needs to be well seasoned. But I also wanted to tell stories about how the most important moments in people's lives usually revolve around food. For me, growing up, the family table was where we had our best and worst conversations. These little moments season your life. The third reason is that obviously my husband plays basketball, which has seasons, so I thought that was kind of funny."

On her favorite memory from this past year

"Definitely having [second daughter] Ryan. I didn't know how I would manage two kids. I was very nervous, and I didn't know if I could love her as much as I loved my baby Riley. And she came out, and everything was great. It feels like you grow an extra heart."

On mixing family and career

"So, so, so difficult. It's hard to balance the two, so I'm well aware of how blessed and lucky I am to be able to work from home. I'm so happy I've found my niche. It was a big step for me because I could've stayed home and not pursued my passion, but it was my dream to have my own thing and to set a good example for my girls."

On her husband Stephen's work ethic

"He works so hard, and I've never heard him complain a day in his life. It's both inspiring and annoying because I complain about everything. I'm like, 'C'mon, complain about something! Why are you so happy?!'"