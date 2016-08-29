Ariana Grande's SoulCycle-Inspired VMA Performance Is Everything

As if spinning wasn’t already the reigning queen of the fitness scene, the trendy workout graced the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards last night when Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj performed their collaboration “Side to Side,” from Grande's new album Dangerous Woman.

The performance began with Grande and her backup dancers perched on stationary bikes.The singer and her squad looked way sexier than we usually do at SoulCycle (Grande was spinning in sky-high heels), but they still worked in a few bicep dips between booty pops.

And it wasn’t just the start of the show that got sweaty; the entire act proved fitness-focused. After Grande hopped off her bike to mount a hot pink pommel horse, muscular (and minimally clad) male dancers surrounded Minaj, lifting weights and squatting suggestively.

Though we can’t say we fully relate to the artists' creative routine, we were happy to see some of our favorite activities featured at the VMAs. For the whole heart-pumping performance, check out the clip above; and click here to see the brand new music video for "Side to Side" (featuring more sultry spinning) on Guess.com.