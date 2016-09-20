12 Times Amy Schumer Got Real About Body Image, Beauty Standards, and Unfair Stereotypes

There’s no denying that Amy Schumer is a girl boss—and a powerful and unapologetic one, at that. The Inside Amy Schumer writer and star isn’t afraid to confront sexist hecklers, joke about the strange intricacies of the human body, or use humor to shed light on unfair gender stereotypes.

Schumer may be known for cracking candid jokes about one-night stands, vaginas, and drinking, but she’s also had her share of sincere moments. From her touching acceptance speech at the 2015 Glamour Women of the Year Awards to her in-the-nude Instagram post (celebs have body rolls, too!), Schumer knows how to create the perfect mix of hilarity and honesty and we can’t get enough of it.

We've rounded up all of the times Schumer has inspired us, motivated us, and made us feel OK for not being a size 0:

On refusing to belittle herself

“For women, we’re taught to eat less until we disappear. And trained to believe that if you don’t look like everyone else, then you’re unlovable. And men are not trained that way. Men can look like whatever and still date a supermodel. I’m proud of what I said. I think it’s good to see somebody saying: I have a belly. And I have cellulite. And I still deserve love. And to catch the old D. And to not apologize.” —Glamour, August 2015 issue

On owning who you are

“I am a woman with thoughts and questions and s**t to say. I say if I’m beautiful. I say if I’m strong. You will not determine my story — I will. I will speak and share and f**k and love and I will never apologize to the frightened millions who resent that they never had it in them to do it. I stand here and I am amazing, for you. Not because of you. I am not who I sleep with. I am not my weight. I am not my mother. I am myself. And I am all of you." —May 2015 at the Gloria Awards and Gala, hosted by the Ms. Foundation for Women

RELATED: Add This to Your Shower for a More Positive Body Image

On losing weight for work

“The only change was that it was explained to me before I did that movie [Trainwreck] that if you weigh over 140 pounds as a woman in Hollywood, if you're on the screen it will hurt people's eyes. I didn't know that so I lost some weight to do that but never again.” —September 2016 on the U.K.'s The Jonathan Ross Show

On ignoring the haters

“Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman. Thank you Annie Leibovitz!” —Instagram, November 2015 after her Pirelli Calendar shoot

On being a body-positive role model

“It’s really exciting for me to be in a position to say, what about loving yourself how you are. What about saying this is how I look and I’m beautiful and I’m strong...You’re not going to be what everybody loves. But you have to love yourself. Making the decision to do that is something you can actually do.” —TODAY, October 2015

On brushing off the pressure to be thin

“It’s very therapeutic for me to be like, 'Yes, I’m not going to look like a malnourished bird’ and I like speaking to that, as well as speaking to my work and what I’m doing.” —To reporters at a Trainwreck press conference in June 2015

On voicing your sexual needs

“Do what you feel you want to do while also considering how you'll feel the next day…Don't not have an orgasm. Make sure he knows that you're entitled to an orgasm. I like to say it. I’ll be like, 'Hey, there are two people here.'” —Glamour, August 2015

On Hollywood’s ridiculous gender stereotypes

“[I’m wearing] Vivienne Westwood, Tom Ford shoes, and an O.B. tampon!” —2016 Emmys, when asked what she was wearing

On defying expectations

"Women are always expected to be the gracious hostess, quick with an anecdote and a sprinkling of laughter at other stories. We are basically unpaid geishas. But when we do not fulfill this expectation, people assume we must be either depressed or a c**t. Maybe I'm a c**t anyway, but it's not because I don't want to blink and smile at someone as they tell me they ran cross-country in middle school." —The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo

RELATED: Misty Copeland Gets Candid About Body Image Issues

On self-love

“I’m not going to apologize for who I am and I’m going to actually love the skin that I’m in. I’m not gonna be striving for some other version of myself.” —2015 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, after winning Trailblazer of the Year

On double standards

“I get labeled a sex comic. But if a guy got up onstage and pulled his d**k out, everybody would say, ‘He’s a thinker.’” —Esquire, January 2015

On being sexy at any size

“I’m probably like 160 pounds right now and I can catch a d**k whenever I want, like, that’s the truth. It’s not a problem!" —2015 Glamour Women of the Year Awards