Amanda Seyfried’s Diet Philosophy: ‘If I Want To Eat It, I’m Going To Eat It’

When it comes to indulging during the holidays, Amanda Seyfried has the right idea.

“If I want to eat it, I’m going to eat it. Life is short,” the actress said at the 19th Annual ACRIA Holiday Dinner in New York City on last week. “[But] I have a steady workout regime.”

So how does Seyfried stay in amazing shape and still eat what she wants? “I’m into ballet. Hot yoga, not Bikram. You sweat, you move and it’s really good for your limbs, joints and muscles.”

And with her busy schedule, the star keeps a consistent—but not crazy—fitness schedule. “I’ve been traveling so much,” she said. “I’ll work out maybe twice, three times a week.”