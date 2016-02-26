A Very Famous Model Just Criticized Ashley Graham for Being on the Cover of 'SI'

I think I can speak on behalf of all women when I say that Sports Illustrated cover girl Ashley Graham is an inspiration. Well, maybe except for Cheryl Tiegs. The 68-year-old model, who's appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated multiple times, had some controversial things to say about 2016's leading lady.

"I don't like that we're talking about full-figured women because it's glamorizing them because your waist should be smaller than 35 [inches]. That's what Dr. Oz said, and I'm sticking to it," she told E! at the 13th Annual Global Green USA Pre-Oscar Party. "No, I don't think it's healthy. Her face is beautiful. Beautiful. But I don't think it's healthy in the long run."

Yikes, I can't imagine being the person interviewing Tiegs in that moment! I guess everyone is entitled to their own opinion, right?

While Mehmet Oz is a licensed practitioner, it's important to note that he isn't the only doctor in the world—and he certainly isn't Ashley Graham's doctor (as far as I know). I don't claim to be a doctor either, but I do know it's impossible to tell if someone is sick or healthy just by looking at them. And if you ask me, Graham's face isn't the only part of her that's beautiful—and I would know. I had the pleasure of interviewing the 28-year-old model at a couple of SI events in New York City last week.

"I really believe this is the curvy girl era," she told me. "This is not a trend. We are not going away. I am here to stay. And what is happening is history is being made."

