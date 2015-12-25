8 Times Celebs Inspired Us to Hit the Gym This Year

As 2015 comes to a close and we prepare to take on our 2016 fitness goals, it's a great time to look back. For us at Health, that meant scrolling through Instagram and checking out some of our favorite moments from A-listers who love to share their sweaty workout shots. And let me tell you, these eight ladies are pretty badass. Their workouts, which range from yoga to boxing to pumping serious iron, are a true inspiration. Use them to help motivate you to stick with your exercise regimen this holiday or steal their moves and put them into play in the new year. Whatever your chose, just keep moving.

Beyonce

When Bey posted a time-lapsed video of one of her workouts, she just about broke the Internet. Finally, a look into how the Houston native sweats...off the dance floor. And setting the video to "Eye of the Tiger"—genius move. That not only had us all channeling our inner Rocky Balboa, but rushing to add the power song to our next gym playlist too.

Celebrating the 5th anniversary of Let's Move! #GimmeFive @michelleobama 💪 A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 25, 2015 at 1:52pm PST

RELATED: 7 Major Health Lessons We Learned from Celebrities This Year

Khloe Kardashian

Love or hate her, you can't deny that Khloe works hard in the gym, which is, of course, why we heart her so much. One post that had us wanting to hit the weight rack STAT: her knocking out weighted back squats. It also lets us know that you have to work hard to score a booty that nice.

Squat! Squat! Squat!!! A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 4, 2015 at 1:07pm PDT

Jennifer Lopez

This throwback running pic of J.Lo is killer! Why? Because it proves that running never goes out of style. It also reminds us that sometimes getting back to the basics is all we need to score our best shape. Plus if running had anything to do with how good this triple threat looked on stage at the American Music Awards, we are all for it.

Mood #alwaysrunning #determined #inaracewithmyself #nevergonnagiveup #onwardandupward #alwayspushing #nocomplacency #LetsWin A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 10, 2015 at 1:26pm PDT

Zoe Saldana

Simply put, this actress is one hot momma! And now we know that yoga plays a part in her stay-fantastically-fit routine.

(As do agility drills.) It also must be what helps make all those kicks she performs in action moves (think: Guardians of the Galaxy, The Losers and Colombiana) look so effortless. Get it Zoe!

Namaste! #BeDetermined #BeOpen #BeYou A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on May 26, 2015 at 10:27am PDT

RELATED: 11 Celebrities Who Battled Postpartum Depression

Serena Williams

Top tennis pro. Check. Sports Illustrated's Sportsman of the Year. Check. Amazingly strong body. Checkity-check! These are just some of the reasons why we love the youngest Williams sister. Oh, and if you thought that New York mag shot of her in a split on a balance bar didn't take work (or when she sprawls into a split on the court during a match), think again. Serena stays working on her flexibility; maybe we should too.

Fearless #strongisbeautiful Just do it A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 30, 2015 at 5:34am PDT

Gigi Hadid

Believe it or not, Victoria's Secret's Angels are not born, they have to work hard for the opportunity to sport those elaborate wings. And this model clearly has the work ethic– and the killer boxing blows– to strut her stuff down the runway for many years to come. We kind of want to be her best friend, which is why Ww are #Hadid all damn day.

I'm home!!⚡️⚡️⚡️ @gothamgym A video posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 17, 2015 at 10:59am PDT

Hannah Bronfman

This socialite turned celebrity DJ makes us shout "relationship goals" at least every other day, especially when she posts pics of her and her fiancée getting buff together with partner workouts. But we love it even more that our girl crush continues to sweat solo, showing us just how strong she is. Oh, and we are totally coveting her core moves. Bronfman took over Health's Instagram in August; check it out at #HannahBronfmanforHealth.

Monday grind time! Serving up some motivation! I'm working on my core what are you working on? 💪🏽 #HBFIT #swissball #getstoked @adidaswomen A video posted by Hannah Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on Oct 5, 2015 at 5:48am PDT

RELATED: 9 Celebrities With Lupus

Taylor Swift

Repeat after me: Everybody loves Taylor Swift. If we aren't walking around humming her songs, then we are gagging over how hard she slayed in her latest fashion ensemble. But today, we are giving it up for all that fight training she did to get her ready for her "Bad Blood" video. From the looks of this video, it wasn't easy.