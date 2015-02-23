5 Oscars Moments That Made Us Feel All of the Feels

From The Theory of Everything to Still Alice, much of this year’s crop of movies touchingly addressed health issues. So it’s not surprising that we got some real, heartwarming moments during this year’s Oscars ceremony (in between some seriously hilarious performances—we're looking at you, "Everything Is Awesome" from The Lego Movie).

Here, our five favorites:

J.K. Simmons reminds us to call our parents

Simmons took home the first statuette of the night, Best Supporting Actor, for his role as a terrifying bandleader in Whiplash, before sweetly imploring that everyone call (not text!) their parents in his acceptance speech. “Call your mom, call your dad. If you’re lucky enough to have a parent, or two, alive on this planet, call them. Don’t text. Don’t email. Call them on the phone. Tell them you love them, and thank them, and listen to them for as long as they want to talk to you.” We highly doubt his character, the abusive Terence Fletcher, would encourage any of that emotional stuff.

Patricia Arquette calls for equal pay for women—but then kinda messes it up

After winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her incredible role as a struggling and relatable mom in Boyhood, Arquette dedicated her speech to all women, especially mothers, and then demanded equal pay for women. “To every woman who gave birth to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else’s equal rights,” she said. “It’s our time to have wage equality once and for all and equal rights for women in the United States of America.” We here at Health, along with Queen of the Oscars Meryl Streep, wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment.



But unfortunately, Arquette muddled her statement in speaking to the press backstage, adding, "It's time for all the women in America, and all the men that love women and all the gay people and all the people of color that we've all fought for to fight for us now." Perhaps she needed a reminder that those groups (still) don't have equal rights either, and that those demographics (LGBTQ, black, female) can and do overlap. Still, as Time's Eliana Dockterman argues, "even while we recognize the problems with her speech, feminists should be careful not to tear down their best and most visible advocates."

John Legend and Common’s “Glory”-ous performance



[hulu id=ojce-v8r57m9npgoc-k7kq width=620]



Legend and Common performed their inspiring anthem, and Best Original Song nominee, “Glory” from the historical drama Selma. Their performance itself was amazing, but the audience’s reaction was just as good. The entire theater gave them a standing ovation, and audience shots showed Selma star David Oyelowo and actor Chris Pine with tears running down their faces. Nothing’s hotter than guys who can show real emotion.



The Imitation Game screenwriter opens up about his suicide attempt

As Best Adapted Screenplay winner Graham Moore enthusiastically collected his first Oscar for The Imitation Game, he first told the crowd to “Stay weird.” Moore went on to reveal that he tried to kill himself at age 16 because he felt weird and unaccepted. "And now I'm standing here, and I would like for this moment to be for that kid out there who feels like she's weird or she's different or she doesn't fit in anywhere: Yes, you do. I promise you do," he said. "Stay weird, stay different, and then when it's your turn and you are standing on this stage, please pass the same message to the next person who comes along."

Lady Gaga’s fantastic Sound of Music tribute—and that hug with Julie Andrews



[hulu id=-xqxc5cmgzibrl99m7alfa width=620]



It was 50 years ago that the Academy-Award winning Sound of Music premiered in theaters, so Lady Gaga took the stage to honor the film with a gorgeous medley of iconic tunes. After Gaga belted out “The Sound of Music,” “My Favorite Things,” and “Climb Every Mountain,” the film's star Julie Andrews surprised everyone when she came onstage and adorably wrapped the singer in a HUGE hug. It was one of many performances we’ll be watching on repeat all week long.

[hulu id=um8eggfefrbetvvkdxwkkw width=620]



