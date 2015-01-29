5 Moves You Can Steal from Katy Perry's Trainer

In case you haven't heard, Katy Perry will perform at the halftime show of Sunday's Super Bowl XLIX, and "guitar god" Lenny Kravitz will join her onstage. Though there's no word yet on which of her hits she'll perform, one thing's for sure: She's going to make that stadium, well, Roar. Her trainer Harley Pasternak (who's also worked with Lady Gaga, Jessica Simpson, and Megan Fox) says that Perry loves how working out makes her feel.

To help his clientele sculpt lean muscle—which allows you to burn more calories at rest—Pasternak mixes upper body, lower body, and ab moves. Create your own circuit with some of his favorites. Start with one set of 20 reps of each move; work up to three sets of 20.

Superman

Works: Lower back and butt

How to do it: Lie face down with arms and legs fully extended. Lift arms toward ceiling, as if flying. Return to starting position and repeat.

Photo: Chris Fanning



Squat with dumbbells

Works: Lower body (glutes, quads, hamstrings)

How to do it: Stand holding a 5-to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand. Lower butt until thighs are parallel to the floor, keeping knees behind toes. Push back up to starting position and repeat.

Photo: Chris Fanning



Bent-over row

Works: Back, shoulders, biceps

How to do it: Holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand, bend knees and lean forward until torso is nearly parallel to the floor (arms should be hanging down). Squeeze shoulder blades and pull dumbbells to chest. Return to start and repeat.





Lying dumbbell triceps extension

Works: Triceps and shoulders

How to do it: Lie face up with a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand, arms extended toward ceiling (palms facing in). Hinge at elbows, then lower dumbbells down between shoulders and ears. Raise dumbbells back toward ceiling and repeat.

Illustration: Jason Lee



Standing side bend

Works: External and internal obliques (aka love handles)

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand. Raise right hand overhead; let left hand hang by side. Gently lean upper body to the left. Repeat on opposite side. [Note: Oblique crunch shown in step B is optional.]

Photo: Chris Shipman



Additional reporting by Lesley Rotchford and Rozalynn S. Frazier