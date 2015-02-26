5 Exercises From Beyoncé's Instagram Workout Video

Celebrating the 5th anniversary of Let's Move! #GimmeFive @michelleobama 💪 A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 25, 2015 at 1:52pm PST

If you've ever wanted work out like Beyoncé, here's your chance.

Yesterday, the pop diva shared some of her workout moves on Instagram to honor the five-year anniversary of Michelle Obama's Let's Move! campaign, which aims to end childhood obesity by getting kids more active. The First Lady is celebrating by asking Americans to #GimmeFive, or share five ways they're leading a healthier life.

Beyoncé, of course, did not disappoint. Set to "Eye of the Tiger," the singer shows impressive form as she demonstrates five exercises: standing oblique crunches, medicine ball roll ups, weighted jabs, lateral power step-ups, and .

We were pleasantly surprised by how easily we could do this routine at home. All you need to work out like a star is a set of dumbbells, a small medicine ball, and a sturdy bench or chair.

Michelle Obama regrammed the video on her own Instagram page, telling her followers "Double tap if you're ready to work out with @Beyonce! #GimmeFive of your workout drills (or you'll disappoint the Beygency).”

This isn't the first time the singer's stay-healthy habits have been in the news this month. A few weeks ago, she launched a vegan meal delivery service with her trainer, Marco Borges. Could a Body By Beyoncé program be in the works?

In the meantime, we'll be adding these songs to our gym playlist and stealing her moves to take our next sweat session above and Beyoncé.

