3 Fitness Secrets From Women Who Rocked the Oscars Red Carpet

We were not only dazzled by the plunging necklines and sexy cutouts on those gorgeous gowns at last night's Oscars, but by the toned, chiseled bodies the leading ladies were flaunting, too. And we made a mental note to put down the chips (post show, of course), and ramp up our sweat seshes, pronto!

Check out these 3 moves that help keep Naomi Watts, Jennifer Aniston, and Scarlett Johansson red-carpet ready.

Power up your arms like Naomi Watts

Trainer: Simone De La Rue

Go-to-move: Triceps Shredder Triangle Push-Up

“This move is so specific, hitting only the triceps, and results in great muscle tone in that area,” De La Rue says.

How to do it: Start by kneeing; press forefingers and thumbs together to make a triangle. Place hands facedown on mat with wrist under shoulders, then step feet back, coming into a plank (A). With core engaged, slowly lower body halfway down to the floor (B). Push back up to “A.” Do 10 reps every other day, working up to 30.

Get Jennifer Aniston’s amazing abs

Trainer: Mandy Ingber

Go-to-move: Boat Pose and V-Up sequence

How to do it: Sit with knees bent, feet flat on mat (A). Lean back and lift legs so body forms a V. Stretch arms forward; gaze up (B). Hold for 8 breaths. Cross arms over chest; lower until shoulders and heels are about 6 inches above ground (C). Return to (B); repeat for 8 reps. Do 4 times a week.

Score Scarlett Johansson’s superhero body

Trainer: Ramona Braganza

Go-to-move: The Front Sprawl

“This total-body exercise is a great combination of cardio, strength, and core,” Braganza says.

How to do it: Stand with feet together. Squat down; place palms on floor (A). Hop feet back and out, landing in a plank with feet in a V (B). Do 1 push-up (C). Reverse motion back to standing. Do 20 reps.

With additional reporting by Rozalynn S. Frazier.