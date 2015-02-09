3 Exercises to Steal from Women Who Rocked the Grammys Red Carpet

We have to admit, there was something about the “tone” emanating from the stage during the Grammy Awards last night that made our jaws drop—and it has nothing to do with that Kanye and Beck moment, either. We’re talking about the seriously sculpted bodies of some of our favorite musicians and celebs. All those tight tummies, shapely booties, and sexy shoulders had us making a gym appointment on our calendar.

Feel like you need to kick your workout up a notch, too? We have some of the must-do moves of three of our girl crushes from last night—Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Hudson—courtesy of their trainers. Work ‘em into your next sweat sesh to help mold your own red-carpet-worthy shape.

Get Beyoncé’s 'Flawless' figure

Trainer: Marco Borges

Go-to move: Side Plank with Knee Tuck Twist

“It engages more than just your abs—it works the lower back, obliques, and the sides of the chest, too,” Borges says. Do three sets, four times a week for a slimmer middle in four weeks.

How to do it: Lie on your left side, resting on forearm, with legs straight, left foot in front of right, right elbow bent, and hand resting behind head. Engage your core and lift your hips so your body forms a straight diagonal line from head to toe (A). Slowly bring the left knee in toward your chest, twisting the torso and reaching the right elbow to the top of the left knee (B). Repeat 20 times, then switch sides.

Score Jennifer Hudson’s show-off arms

Trainer: Harley Pasternak

Go-to Move: Lying Dumbbell Triceps Extension

This super simple exercise is a classic for a reason: Just three sets of 25 reps twice a week will give you slimmer, more sculpted arms in four weeks. Just make sure your diet and cardio are consistent, Pasternak says.

How to do it: Lie on your back with knees bent and a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand. (Don’t have weights? Use soup cans or water bottles, Pasternak says.) Extend your arms straight up toward ceiling, palms facing each other (1). Hinge arms at elbows, and lower dumbbells back toward your ears (2). Contract triceps and extend arms back up, keeping upper arms perpendicular to the floor and elbows pointed towards the ceiling through the entire exercise.

Build Kim Kardashian’s dynamite derriere

Trainer: Gunnar Peterson

Go-to Move: Bulgarian Split Squat

“I love the stretch it provides in the hip flexor of the trailing leg, which improves posture and therefore how the butt sits back there. I also love how it directly recruits from the glute when you drive up. And, each glute has to pull its own weight, so to speak, since you are working unilaterally,” Peterson says. Do 2 sets of 10-15 reps per leg twice a week to boost your bottom in just 3 weeks.

How to do it: Standing in front of a low bench and holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand, step forward with your right foot. Bend your right knee, and place the top of your left foot on the bench (1). Lower your hips until they are even with right knee, keeping knee above ankle (2). Return to starting position.

With additional reporting by Rozalynn S. Frazier.