While there’s still much debate about what the body-positivity movement really means, one thing’s for certain: it has diversified the types of bodies we see on magazine covers, advertisements, on television, and everywhere in between.

In 2016 alone, fitness stars, athletes, models, and average women alike refused to conform to one standard of a beautiful body. Instead, they documented their belly rolls (yes, most of us have them!), cellulite, muscles, post-baby bodies, and more. Here, we share the most inspiring and downright badass body-positive moments of the year.