15 Beyoncé Songs That Will Make You Want to Work Out

Beyonce has surpassed Dolly Parton's record to become the most Grammy-nominated woman in history. Here's some of her top hits for extra workout motivation.
Just when you thought Beyoncé had done it all, the superstar performer goes and stuns again. When her latest album Beyoncé received a nod for best urban contemporary album on Friday, she became the most Grammy-nominated woman in history, surpassing country queen Dolly Parton's record of 46 nominations, reports People.com.
But that's not the only award she'll be up for come Grammy night. Beyoncé snagged a total six nominations, including best R&B performance, best R&B song, and the coveted album of the year. That brings her to a grand total of 53 Grammy nods, with 17 wins so far for her work in Destiny's Child and as a solo artist, according to the Associated Press.
We bet that Queen Bey will nab more statues at the 57th annual Grammy Awards on February 8 (and we really hope she performs) but in the meantime, crank up this fast-paced playlist for a mini Beyoncé (and Destiny's Child) concert that will make you want to get moving.
[spotify id="spotify:user:health.com:playlist:7Gfl2SgAjqE9EFBytQhzOh" width="510" height="590" /]