10 Times Kate Hudson's Instagram Made Us Want to Work Out Immediately

These pics sum up why the Fabletics founder is one of our favorite sources of fitspo.

Michelle Chen
July 22, 2016

When Kate Hudson isn’t wowing us with her talents on-screen, she’s impressing us with her fitness feats on Instagram. The 37-year-old actress, entrepreneur, and mom of two always makes time to get her sweat on—and she's got the killer abs to prove it. Here, 10 pictures that capture why the Fabletics founder is one of our favorite sources of fitspiration.

🚀

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Based on this 'gram from last week, we can add rising gymnast to Hudson's resume.

 

I'm pretty sure I could take him....🤓 @james_thebeastwilson #MMA #TheBeast #KickBoxing

A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

If anyone knows how to add some flair to an intense boxing workout, it’s Hudson. While throwing punches alongside MMA fighter James "The Beast" Wilson in this video, she busted out some sexy moves.

 

CIAO ROMA! 🇮🇹 #WhenInRome

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

In this snap from her Italian escape, Hudson's outfit is on point—but what we love most about her look is how she accessorizes it with major confidence. After all, when in Rome, flaunt what you’ve got!

RELATED: Kate Hudson's Under-Eye Treatment Looks Like Something Out of a Sci-Fi Movie

Look out Mayweather! In the jump rope zone! 😅 #fabletics #boxingworkout

A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Watching Hudson show off her jump rope skills will make you want to add this effective (and fun!) workout to your cardio routine. (Check out our 5-minute HIIT jump rope circuit.)

 

In the caption on this impressive shot, Hudson credits the Fabletics community for motivating her to set new goals—including working on her squared hip split, "#OneDayAtATime."

RELATED: The Kitchen Ingredient Kate Hudson Uses on Her Skin

🙌 #ChooseHappiness

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Because we can all use reminders like this one.

 

Hudson's big smile could be the result of endorphins, but it likely has to do with the fact that she was sweating for a cause. As explained in the caption, she auctioned off the pilates session and the proceeds went to Donorschoose.org.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Spills What She Does in the Gym to Get That Bod

 

Hudson clearly understands the value of a workout buddy. "Always good to have a friend who can kick your butt and push you further," she wrote in the caption of this snap with her "#fitspiration girlfriend" @angigreene.

 

So....my workout wasn't nearly this fun but I did it 💪 #tgif #CocktailTime

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Workouts may not always be fun, but Hudson always looks like she’s having a blast! It helps of course when you have a reward in mind, like "#CocktailTime."

RELATED: Kate Hudson Tests the New Kiehl's Face Mask on Snapchat

11:40am-11:50am 🙏 #10MindfulMinutes #quiet #love #SettingIntentions #peace

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

We love how Hudson admitted her meditation session was brief ("11:40am-11:50am"), because even when it feels like you have no time, squeezing in just a few minutes of mindfulness can change the course of your day—and remind you what truly matters.

 

 

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up