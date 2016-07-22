10 Times Kate Hudson's Instagram Made Us Want to Work Out Immediately

When Kate Hudson isn’t wowing us with her talents on-screen, she’s impressing us with her fitness feats on Instagram. The 37-year-old actress, entrepreneur, and mom of two always makes time to get her sweat on—and she's got the killer abs to prove it. Here, 10 pictures that capture why the Fabletics founder is one of our favorite sources of fitspiration.

🚀 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 12, 2016 at 8:10am PDT

Based on this 'gram from last week, we can add rising gymnast to Hudson's resume.

I'm pretty sure I could take him....🤓 @james_thebeastwilson #MMA #TheBeast #KickBoxing A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Nov 13, 2015 at 1:53pm PST

If anyone knows how to add some flair to an intense boxing workout, it’s Hudson. While throwing punches alongside MMA fighter James "The Beast" Wilson in this video, she busted out some sexy moves.

CIAO ROMA! 🇮🇹 #WhenInRome A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 6, 2016 at 5:55am PDT

In this snap from her Italian escape, Hudson's outfit is on point—but what we love most about her look is how she accessorizes it with major confidence. After all, when in Rome, flaunt what you’ve got!

RELATED: Kate Hudson's Under-Eye Treatment Looks Like Something Out of a Sci-Fi Movie

Look out Mayweather! In the jump rope zone! 😅 #fabletics #boxingworkout A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Nov 11, 2014 at 9:27pm PST

Watching Hudson show off her jump rope skills will make you want to add this effective (and fun!) workout to your cardio routine. (Check out our 5-minute HIIT jump rope circuit.)

In the caption on this impressive shot, Hudson credits the Fabletics community for motivating her to set new goals—including working on her squared hip split, "#OneDayAtATime."

RELATED: The Kitchen Ingredient Kate Hudson Uses on Her Skin

🙌 #ChooseHappiness A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on May 27, 2015 at 12:33pm PDT

Because we can all use reminders like this one.

Ended our #pilates sesh on a high note 🎶 A huge thanks to Suzanne + Graham Robins for their generous donation to Donorschoose.org and bidding on a work out with me and @nicolestuartla 💪💜 #fabletics A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Nov 17, 2014 at 4:35pm PST

Hudson's big smile could be the result of endorphins, but it likely has to do with the fact that she was sweating for a cause. As explained in the caption, she auctioned off the pilates session and the proceeds went to Donorschoose.org.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Spills What She Does in the Gym to Get That Bod

My #fitspiration girlfriend ✨💪 @angigreene Always good to have a friend who can kick your butt and push you further 😅🙌 #TryingToKeepUp #fabletics A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Aug 19, 2015 at 12:09pm PDT

Hudson clearly understands the value of a workout buddy. "Always good to have a friend who can kick your butt and push you further," she wrote in the caption of this snap with her "#fitspiration girlfriend" @angigreene.

So....my workout wasn't nearly this fun but I did it 💪 #tgif #CocktailTime A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 24, 2016 at 3:52pm PDT

Workouts may not always be fun, but Hudson always looks like she’s having a blast! It helps of course when you have a reward in mind, like "#CocktailTime."

RELATED: Kate Hudson Tests the New Kiehl's Face Mask on Snapchat

11:40am-11:50am 🙏 #10MindfulMinutes #quiet #love #SettingIntentions #peace A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 11, 2015 at 11:42am PST

We love how Hudson admitted her meditation session was brief ("11:40am-11:50am"), because even when it feels like you have no time, squeezing in just a few minutes of mindfulness can change the course of your day—and remind you what truly matters.