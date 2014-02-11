6 of 6 Nathaniel Welch

Twisted front punch

Stand with feet a little wider than hip-width, holding a 3-pound weight in each hand, wrists under armpits (A). Extend right arm straight out in front of body while rotating arm inward (B). Return to start. Repeat 7 more times, then switch sides. This is 1 set. Do 4 to 5 sets of 8 reps per arm.