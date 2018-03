Ever seen a fit woman with saggy arms? You've probably wondered,I'll tell you how—the arms are a tough body part to tone. And many women make the mistake of thinking that heavy weights and exercises like bicep and tricep curls are the way to go. Yes, these moves build strength , but they do so in an unbalanced way. That's because they isolate and work only a few areas. Our goal is to create a long and lean body. To do this, you need moves that hit the major musclesall those smaller ones. Targeting these "accessory muscles," gives you a sleek yet chiseled look. Happy sculpting!