People with bulimia nervosa binge on food, then try to purge the extra calories in dangerous and often secretive ways, such as by vomiting, abusing laxatives, or exercising excessively. Bulimia symptoms can include an obsession with weight and destruction of tooth enamel from vomiting. Bulimia is a serious eating disorder and risks include dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and even stomach rupture, heart failure, or death due to cardiac arrhythmia.