Why We Love Jennifer Aniston for Flaunting Her Cleavage at 45

Some critics are questioning the star's plunging red carpet looks, but we think they're refreshing. Here's why.

Barbara Stepko
January 26, 2015

How low can you go? If youâre talking about Jennifer Anistonâs red carpet outfits over the past few weeks, pretty freaking low.

AtÂ the Criticsâ Choice Awards a week ago, the Cake actress rockedÂ a scarlet Gucci tux; at last nightâs SAG Awards, she went with a vintage John Galliano gown. Two completely different looks that shared twoÂ distinctive details: a delicate lariat necklace and drop-dead cleavage.

Just about everyone raved about her revealing choices, though some (E!âs Fashion Police star Kelly Osbourne for one) wondered about the 45-year-old actressâs decision to expose quite so much, well, post-perkiness. "Your face may look 20," Osbourne said, "but the boobs don't."

Hal Rubenstein, former fashion director at InStyle and author of 100 Unforgettable Dresses ($23, amazon.com), begs to differ: âIt saddens me that there are people who only believe cleavage is only applicable to women under the age of 25 with old-fashioned champagne glass-sized boobs. Women need to stop fixating on age. Aniston looked happy. Her fiancÃ© looked happy. End of story.â

Weâve got to agree. In an age where so many celebs are sporting rock-solid, surgically-enhancedÂ breasts (you know who you are), itâs kind of refreshing to see someoneÂ embracingâand flauntingâher natural assets, gravity be damned.

