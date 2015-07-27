What This Mom With Terminal Cancer Is Leaving Behind for Her Daughter Will Melt Your Heart



Like every mom, Heather McManamy wants to be a part of the most important moments in her 4-year old daughter’s life. Her wedding day, the day she gets her driver's license, her first broken heart—and McManamy is not going to let her battle with breast cancer stop her from being involved in her daughter’s future milestones.

The 35-year-old mother from McFarland, Wis., was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in April 2013, but the news took a turn for the worse when doctors told her cancer was terminal just a little over a year later.

"Once you're stage four there is no cure," she explained to her local NBC station in Madison. "The list I have of treatments to try is dwindling."

While she has pledged to do "anything and everything" she can to beat the disease, McManamy wants to make sure no matter what happens that at least a small part of her will be there for her daughter, Brianna, during the important milestones of her life.

For the past few months, McManamy has written over 40 greeting cards that offer advice, share jokes, and wish happiness for Brianna to have for the rest of her life.

“They’re like this physical representation of 'this is all of the stuff I'm going to miss,'" she explained to ABC News. "I'm going to miss everything and I never like missing anything. I'm always the last one to leave the party.”

McManamy also said she has created some videos for Brianna to view as she gets older. She said the most important thing is for her daughter to be happy, even if she’s not there.

“I don’t care what she does in her life," she said. "I just want her to find her happiness. Life is short. If she’s true to herself, everything will be OK.”

