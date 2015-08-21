Shannon Doherty Reveals Breast Cancer Battle

Shannon Doherty, 44, is battling breast cancer, the actress revealed Thursday.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was diagnosed in March 2015, when doctors found invasive breast cancer had already metastasized to one lymph node, if not more, People reports.

"Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am currently undergoing treatment," the actress told the newsweekly.

"I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life. I am thankful to my family, friends and doctors for their support and, of course, my fans who have stood by me."

To make matters worse, she is also suing her management in Los Angeles Superior Court because, Doherty alleges, her business manager failed to submit insurance payments, causing a lapse in coverage that lead to a worse prognosis. The suit also claims that Doherty has accrued “significant” medical expenses, all while being unable to work since her diagnosis.

Representatives from financial management company Tanner Mainstain released a statement in response to the suit to People, which said, “Tanner Mainstain is saddened to learn that Ms. Doherty is suffering from cancer and wishes her a full recovery. However, the claim that Tanner Mainstain caused her to be uninsured, prevented her from seeking medical care, or somehow contributed to her cancer is patently false. Tanner Mainstain will aggressively defend all of Ms. Doherty's claims in court.”

