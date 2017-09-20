Yes, Men Can Get Breast Cancer Too. Here's What You Need to Know

Like women, men are more likely to have breast cancer if a close family member also has or had the disease. Around one in five men diagnosed has breast cancer in his family, according to the American Cancer Society.

Men who inherit a BRCA gene mutation have an even higher risk of breast cancer, and, yes, men can pass those mutations on to their own families. In fact, if a man in your family has a BRCA gene mutation, you are even more likely to develop cancer than if a woman in your family carries the same gene mutation, according to Dr. Gucalp. (If a man in your family has or had breast cancer, consider seeking out a genetic counselor to walk you through testing options.)

Men with a BRCA gene mutation may also have an increased risk of prostate and pancreatic cancer and should be screened for those diseases, says Sarah P. Cate, MD, director of special surveillance and the breast program at the Mount Sinai Downtown-Chelsea Center in New York City.

Other risk factors for breast cancer in men include obesity and a rare genetic condition called Klinefelter syndrome.