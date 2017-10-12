7 New Breast Cancer Prevention Steps You Need to Know

More than 50,000 American women are diagnosed each year with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), in which abnormal cells are found within the milk ducts in the breast.

It’s typically treated with a mastectomy or a lumpectomy (often, but not always, paired with radiation). But a 2015 study in JAMA Surgery found that women with low-grade DCIS who did not have surgery had survival rates comparable to the rates of those who did. And a new trial at multiple centers in the U.S. will compare outcomes in women with DCIS who have surgery with those who will be watched carefully, with regular doctor visits and mammograms (a method known as active surveillance).

“Women need to know that DCIS represents a spectrum ranging from a lower to a higher potential for progressing to invasive disease,” explains Grace Smith, MD, a radiation oncologist at MD Anderson Cancer Center. While most surgeons still recommend either a mastectomy or a lumpectomy for intermediate- or high-grade DCIS, some practitioners may allow active surveillance for low-grade DCIS.

Bottom line: “A mastectomy or lumpectomy is still considered the standard of care,” says Dr. Smith. “But when women are concerned about whether they are good candidates for surgery, they can consider talking further with their providers about the nonsurgical active surveillance options under investigation.”