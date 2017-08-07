6 Ways to Lower Your Risk of Breast Cancer

The thought of a breast cancer diagnosis is frightening, but there are simple lifestyle choices you can make to lower your risk of the disease. In this video, we’ll show you six ways you can decrease your likelihood of breast cancer at any age.

Need some motivation to get yourself to the gym? Research shows that exercise can reduce your breast cancer risk. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week. Even better if you have more time to get sweaty: One 2012 study found that women who worked out for 10 or more hours weekly had a 30% lower risk of the disease in comparison to inactive women.

Keeping your weight under control is also a good idea, since being overweight or obese can raise breast cancer risk. Avoid overdoing it on alcohol and always say no to smoking. Just one alcoholic drink per day can make you more susceptible to breast cancer, and smoking raises your risk for a whole host of conditions.

If you have children and are able to, breastfeed for at least six months. Doing so has been linked to lower incidence of breast cancer.

Finally, eat a plant-based diet that’s rich in whole foods. Researchers have found that women who consume more red meat may have a higher risk of breast cancer later in life. Choose fish, poultry, or beans when you can and eat fats that come from good-for-you sources like olive oil, avocado, and nuts. Try to load up on fruits and veggies, too. A balanced diet packed with clean ingredients is heart-healthy and protective against breast cancer.