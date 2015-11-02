Brad Pitt Describes the Moment He Heard About Angelina's Cancer Scare

[hulu id=vq3ofiwscirk0hfyltzu-g width=640 start_time=161 end_time=460]

In case you forgot who holds the crown for most heart-warming power couple in history, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are here to remind you that it’s them.

On the Today show this morning, Tom Brokaw interviewed the pair to promote their upcoming film By the Sea. While it's exciting that the movie, which was also written and directed by Jolie, will be the first time the duo have worked together on-screen since Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the best parts came when the couple opened up about supporting one another through Jolie's health struggles the past few years.

Jolie is a carrier of the BRCA 1 gene, which gives her an 87% chance of breast cancer and a 50% chance of developing ovarian cancer; her mother, grandmother, and aunt died of cancer. In 2013, Jolie had a preventive mastectomy to avoid breast cancer. Earlier this year, she announced that a blood test revealed possible signs of early ovarian cancer, so she made the decision to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as well.

"I made the choices I made because I believe they were right for me," Jolie said of her surgeries.

Pitt recalled the moment he got the news that his wife may have ovarian cancer, saying the hardest part was not being by her side.

"I was out in France, and Angie called me and I got straight on a plane to return,'' Pitt said. "Seeing my wife have to be her strongest and knowing that it's the scariest of news is terribly moving. And not being there is a horrible feeling."

Pitt also called her decision to go through the surgery “mature.”

It was like, “this is our life and we're going to make the best of it," Pitt explained. "There was strength in that. It was just another one of those things in life that makes you tighter. She was doing it for the kids, and she was doing it for her family, so we could be together. It was... It trumped everything," he told Brokaw.

Jolie added that her husband’s support played a huge role in getting her through this difficult time.

"I knew through the surgeries that he was on my side and that this wasn't something where I was going to feel less of a woman because my husband wasn't going to let that happen,'' Jolie added. "To face these issues together and speak about them and talk about what it is to be human, I think can be a beautiful thing."

