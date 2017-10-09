This Athleta Sports Bra Was Specifically Designed for Women Who Have Had a Mastectomy

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and a bevy of wellness brands are giving back by donating some or all proceeds from their products to breast cancer research and charities. And that’s a good thing, considering an estimated 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S. this year alone, according to the American Cancer Society.

One such brand using their platform to raise awareness and give back: Athleta. In addition to donating to ROW (Recovery on Water), a rowing team for breast cancer patients and survivors, the fitness apparel company recently introduced the Empower Bra ($54; athleta.com). This new athletic supporter ranges in size from XXS to XL and is specifically designed for women who have undergone single or bilateral mastectomy.

Gap.com

To buy: Empower Bra ($54; athleta.com)

The Empower bra was developed with input from two-time breast cancer survivor Kimberly Jewett (who also models the bra on the brand's website) and wear-tested by several other breast cancer patients. You’ll still find the typical features any good sports bra should have, such as sweat-wicking material, a comfortable fit, and on-trend style.

But the design also takes into consideration the specific needs of women who have had a mastectomy. The front-zip style with hook and eye closure makes it easy to get on and off, while the fabric is soft and free of wires so as not to irritate post-operation skin. Also good: extended mesh pockets to accommodate most post-surgery prosthetics and adjustable straps for a perfect fit.

Making sure all women feel comfortable and supported in their skin? Now that's what we call empowering.