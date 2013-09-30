5 Things You Should Never Say to a Breast Cancer Survivor



October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there are a ton of things you can do to help fight breast cancer, including hosting or participating in a fundraiser, going pink for October to raise awareness, and more.

But during all the October activities planned to raise awareness about breast cancer, you should also be aware that it's a sensitive and highly personal subject for people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, whether recently or in the past.

There are nearly 3 million breast cancer survivors in America. And not one of them wants you to hear you say the following:

1. âHas it come back? Is it somewhere else?â

A year after her diagnosis, Maureen Hovey, a nurse in Orlando, wanted to talk about how she was putting her life back togetherânot about whether her cancer might return. âI was worried about my new normal and people were more concerned about âis it back?ââ Her advice on how to talk to cancer survivors? âFocus on the person as a whole, not on the disease.â

2. âYou donât really need your breasts anymore.â

Hello? Did you just say that to a cancer survivorâ¦out loud?! âI had a friend who when I was considering treatment options actually said, âYouâre old. You donât need breasts anyways.Â Itâs not like youâre in your 20s,ââ recalls Anne Steele, who lives in Hermosa Beach, California. âWhen I jumped all over him, he realized what he had said.â

Even though breasts are often compared to melons, there is no expiration date.

3. âYou must be so happy youâre cured!âÂ

Most breast cancer survivors appreciate that friends and family want to celebrate when their treatment is over. âBut itâs not really over,ââ says civil servant Dawn Bontempo, a DC-area survivor who turned her blogs about breast cancer into a book, Breast Cancer Mardi Gras: Surviving the Emotional Hurricane and Showing My Boobs to Strangers. âYour friends thinkÂ âYouâre done!â But youâre not really done. Youâre not fully healed emotionally.â

Telling anybody how they should feel is a no-no, says social worker Maureen Broderick, who runs Bontempoâs breast cancer support group. âSurvivors have all sorts of mixed feelings and worries at the end of their treatment, too,â Broderick says. âLife is never going to be the same for cancer survivors, and they need time adjust.â

4. Â âI would get both breasts removed so I would never have to worry about getting cancer again.âÂ

Actually, unless you are actually faced with the situation you have no idea what you would do, says Anne Steele. âBasically, anytime a person with breast cancer is talking, the other person should only listen and not give their opinion unless requested.â In other words, keep your mouth shut.

5. Â âIf you need anything, let me know.â

Offers of vague help put the onus on the person with breast cancer to figure out how you can help, and thatâs just not very, well, helpful. âItâs more beneficial to say, âIâm here for you.Â Iâd like to help out and drive you to one of your treatments/appointments. Or Iâm here for you. Iâd like to cook you dinner,ââ says Anne Steele.Â âBe specific.â

