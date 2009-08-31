Yoga to Boost Your Libido, the Bachelorette's Permanent Birth Control, and Why Milk Doesn't Do a Body Good

- At the end of a long workday or after a fight with a friend, we know all too well how easy it is to find comfort at the bottom of a pint of Ben & Jerry’s. But stuffing your face when you’re stressed or sad won’t change anything except your waistline. Instead, try these three steps to take control of your emotional eating. [FNC iMag]
- Despite the various promotional campaigns touting the health benefits of cow juice (Got Milk?), milk isn’t actually doing an adult body any good. Scientists say lactose intolerance isn’t so much a disease as it is the norm, since a whopping 60% of adults can’t digest milk. [USA Today]
- From ancient Egyptian experiments with crocodile poop to the less-than-effective sponge, there have been some curious moments in birth control history. Here, the Bachelorette’s Trista Sutter talks about her decision to use Essure, a trendy new form of permanent birth control. [MomLogic]
- When it comes to trendy weight-loss gimmicks, we thought we’d heard it all. But do the makers of Burner Balm really expect us to believe their lip gloss will make us thin? [That’s Fit]
- There could be lots of reasons why you're not getting any. The financial crisis alone has caused one-third of you to turn down sex on at least one occasion. But don’t let your lagging libido be the culprit. Instead, try this yoga move to boost your sex drive. [Vitamin G]
